Siparia man charged with assaulting police

A 42-year-old Siparia man has been charged for assaulting a policeman in Fyzabad on Tuesday night.

Julien Andrews, a labourer of Small Trace, was arrested after police responded to a call that he was being violent.

Police said PCs Sagar and Billy approached Andrews who was wielding a weapon, shouting, using explicit language and making verbal threats on the roadway.

They attempted to caution Andrews who allegedly kicked one of the officers in the chest. Andrews was subdued and taken to the Fyzabad police station.

He was charged with using obscene language, disorderly behaviour, assaulting a policeman and resisting arrest.