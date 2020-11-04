PTSC woos new passengers with launch of PoS-Arima service

Some of the buses which will be used for the Executive Deluxe Coach Service from Arima to Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

THE Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) is hoping to expand its clientèle to include professional people living in Arima, PTSC vice chairman Robin Rampersad said at the launch of the corporation’s Executive Deluxe Coach Service (EDCS) from Arima to Port of Spain, scheduled to start next Monday.

The launch of the service on Wednesday at the Arima bus terminal was attended by Arima MP and Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles and Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire.

Rampersad said the service offers “affordable, safe, comfortable and reliable” public transport.

"The service will provide a premium, personalised and professional experience to the working-class professionals of the Borough of Arima."

While no new expenses were incurred to equip this service, the EDCS will benefit from an addition of 300 buses to the PTSC and its overall complement of 500 buses, he said.

PTSC general manager Hans-Eric Schulz said the service was modelled after existing coach services running between Port of Spain and San Fernando and between Port of Spain and Sangre Grande, launched in 2010.

He said tickets will cost $10.

Passengers can be picked up throughout Arima by a complimentary shuttle service. The coach will leave Arima from 5-8 am daily and return from Port of Spain between 3-6 pm, Schulz said.

Beckles, a former PTSC board member, was pleased to announce that senior citizens would travel for free on the new service.

She said it will help Arima reach the goal of becoming a smart and green city, by providing Wi-Fi on-board and by reducing traffic congestion respectively.

Asked how the PTSC would improve its communication to passengers who may face uncertainty when buses do not arrive on time, Rampersad said the EDCS will have customer service representatives liaising with the public and envisioned the launch of an app to give an update on departure times.

Asked by Newsday if the $10 price – compared to the existing $2.50 for an all-stops bus ticket – was aimed at a new, mid-income clientèle, he said yes, but also reckoned the EDCS will serve a variety of clients.