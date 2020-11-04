PNM Tobago election campaign hits the ground

PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, right, chats with Eugene Bruce, one of the residents in Patience Hill, during a walkabout on Tuesday. Davidson-Celestine is the PNM candidate of Lambeau/Signal Hill in the upcoming THA election. -

PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine said it is “full steam ahead” for the party's candidates ahead of the THA election, constitutionally due in 2021.

According to a press release on Wednesday, Davidson-Celestine said after being thoroughly screened, the final 12 candidates are ready to hit the ground running.

The release said: “The party is picking up steam in its preparation for the 2021 Tobago elections. The candidates hit the streets of their respective communities this week, beginning last Tuesday, and had getting-to-know-you sessions in their electoral districts.”

Davidson-Celestine said she was pleased by the screening process. She had earlier noted "winnability" was a key element in selection of candidates.

“The screening committee did an excellent job.

“It’s always challenging for any political committee to choose one person when you have so many quality persons who are willing to serve and have stepped up to the plate. First, we had 41, then 24, and now our final 12 candidates, many of whom are new, who can bring this home for the PNM,” she said.

Davidson-Celestine said all need to chip into continue the development of the island.

“We encourage everyone to continue to bring their skills to the process, so that we can build on what we currently have and be in a position to continue to develop Tobago. The future is here, and we need all hands-on deck, in varying capacities.”

Davidson-Celestine, who faced the screening committee unopposed, was in Lambeau/Signal Hill on Tuesday meeting people in her district.

PNM candidates:

Rory Dillon – Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside

Neil Beckles – Roxborough/Delaford

Kelvon Morris – Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden

Tracy Davidson-Celestine – Lambeau/Signal Hill

Joel Jack – Bacolet/Mt. St George

Marslyn Melville-Jack – Scarborough/Calder Hall

Kwesi Des Vignes – Providence/Mason Hall/Moriah

Boxil Bailey – Belle Garden/Goodwood

Melissa James Guy – Plymouth/Golden Lane

Clarence Jacob – Canaan/Bon Accord

Shomari Hector – Bethel/Mt. Irvine

Ancil Dennis – Buccoo/ Mt. Pleasant