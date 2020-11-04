Play fair with them

THE EDITOR: It is with some shock and disappointment that I learnt of the recent turnaround of events in the impasse between the fishermen of Kings Wharf, San Fernando and Udecott.

Just a few days ago the fishermen were presented with a certificate of environmental clearance for construction of the fisheries facility at Hatters Bay. From the inception the fishermen have rejected this offer and have stated over and over they wished to remain where they are in a new facility of their approval.

Let us hope this is just a procedural hurdle and not the stated position of Udecott, in that the certificate was already applied for Hatters Bay before the change of plan.

The last meeting with Udecott, at which I was present together with Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, Udecott presented a revised plan for the fishing facility at its original location. The fishermen, through their leader Salim Gool, accepted the plan en bloc.

He was advised by myself and Gary Aboud to make sure to put in writing all agreements and decisions in order to hold the authorities to their word. Our advice was rejected and now they may have to pay the price. Let us hope not.

It is now left to the integrity of Udecott and others to play fair in this matter, for it seems this wrangling can go on for a much longer time than is necessary and sensible.

JOEL QUINTAL

via e-mail