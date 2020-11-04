News
Photos of the day: November 4, 2020
20 Minutes Ago
A view from Trinidad Hilton - The Waterfront buildings in the background, the National Academy for the Performing Arts in the middle, and the National Insurance Board head office building left foreground. - Sureash Cholai
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
A view of Belmont in north east Port of Spain. - Sureash Cholai
Eighteen year old farmer Omari Cox removes fever grass from the soil on his lettuce bed in Store Bay, Tobago. Cox says even though he does farming, he still wants to attend a trade school to get a certificate in welding and plumbing to help him diversify and take advantage of any opportunity that comes his way. - Ayanna Kinsale
Haynes Pope of Service Masters cleans the bush off the barbed wire fence around the runway at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point, Tobago. - Ayanna Kinsale
The rubbles of a guest house which was still under construction when it was broken down to make way for construction of a new terminal for the ANR Robinson Airport in Tobago. - Ayanna Kinsale
Damian Stewart of Easy Goers Bicycle Rental fixes a 10 speed mountain bike for a customer in Store Bay, Tobago. - Ayanna Kinsale
Members of the different arms of the military go through their rehearsal drills in preparations for National Day of Remembrance to be this held this Sunday at the National Memorial Park, on Frederick Street in Port of Spain. - Sureash Cholai
