FIFA vows to update TTFA 'in due course' on ban status

In this file photo taken on June 2, 2015, the FIFA logo is pictured at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich. ) -

THE world-governing body for football – FIFA – says it is satisfied with the TT Football Association's (TTFA's) decision to withdraw its appeal against it from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

On March 17, FIFA appointed a normalisation committee headed by businessman Robert Hadad to run TT football, replacing William Wallace and his executive.

Wallace and his team filed for an appeal which led to a six-month legal battle that saw the TTFA being banned by FIFA on September 24.

And while TT's High Court ruled in favour of Wallace, saying the removal of his executive was unconstitutional, the Court of Appeal ruled FIFA was in the right in the matter.

After this defeat, Wallace also dropped his appeal against the ban from CAS.

FIFA said it would lift the suspension when the TTFA fully complies with its obligations as a member of FIFA, including recognising the legitimacy of the committee and bringing its statutes into line with FIFA's.

If the suspension is not lifted by December 18, TT could miss the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

The TTFA held an Extraordinary General Meeting on October 25, at which a decision was made to drop all cases against FIFA, condemning Wallace for letting the battle play out for so long.

And in a letter sent to Hadad Wednesday, FIFA said it "acknowledged receipt of written proof" of this decision.

It said, "We duly take note that the members of the TTFA expressed themselves and decided that the way forward for the TTFA is for the TTFA to fully comply with its obligations as a member of FIFA, recognising the legitimacy of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee, and bringing its own statutes in line with the FIFA statutes, and to fully cooperate with the normalisation committee in the fulfilment of its mandate as stated in FIFA´s letter of March 17 be it further resolved that all court matters existing between the TTFA and FIFA shall be immediately brought to a stop."

FIFA said it welcomes the decision and is "assessing the matter internally.

"An update will be provided to you in due course. We thank you for taking note of the above and for sharing the abovementioned information with the relevant individuals."