Father of homeless national junior boxer, 13, denies critics’ claims

Christopher Wolfe stands with Shirley outside the shack on land owned by the State in Claxton Bay. - Lincoln Holder

The father of 13-year-old national junior boxer Shirley Wolfe is denying allegations made by some people on social media that he is the owner of a concrete house in Claxton Bay.

On Wednesday, Newsday published a story in which Christopher Wolfe made a plea on behalf of himself, his wife Angel Matthew, Shirley, and her two siblings two-year-old Austin and four-year-old Diamond who have been living in a run-down shack on state land along the Southern Main Road in Claxton Bay for the past ten years. Shirley’s mother and father are separated, but she sees her mother monthly when she visits.

After the story appeared online, some people claimed the family was living elsewhere.

Wolfe told Newsday on Wednesday, the claims are coming from people in the community with whom he had a dispute. He said they are trying to stir up mischief to prevent his family from getting help.

The house at Sookoo Trace they are referring to, he said, is actually his sister’s where Shirley goes to on mornings to use the internet for online classes. She then returns home on afternoons.

"I am an honest man. These are just a group of people who are seeking revenge. I do not speak to them anymore, so it seems they are out to try to stir up trouble in this most difficult time for my family – especially my daughter who representing TT."

Wolfe said Shirley saw some of the comments on Facebook and was brought to tears.

The family was given notice by the Commissioner of State Lands on October 28 to vacate the land which they have been occupying illegally.

Wolfe said people have also been bringing up his past run-ins with the law.

"This is not about me, it is about Shirley. She deserves a chance in life and my past has nothing to do with Shirley. She is one of the best boxers representing the country and she wants to continue making TT proud of her. But if she is on the streets she has no future."

Wolfe said he was charged in 2004 with kidnapping, robbery, resisting arrest and using obscene language. He served jail time the robbery that year. The charge of kidnapping was dismissed.

“I wish I could go back and change those crimes I committed. I wish I could, but I paid for my crimes and my daughter should not be paying for them now.

“I always tell her about my past to keep her on the right path. When I look at Shirley and see the young girl she has grown into, I am a proud father. She is so passionate about boxing."

The family received numerous offers of help after the story was published.

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) contacted them and is expected to visit sometime this week.

The Social Welfare Department has also arranged to give them a food card.

Wolfe said he is overjoyed by the outpouring of help and love from everyone.

“I went to bed feeling down, not knowing what to do next. I woke up this morning and, when I got the call from HDC and the Social Welfare, I could not believe it. I said a prayer. My daughter can finally have a bright future.

"I am so thankful and grateful. I want to thank everyone who has been calling and offering words of encouragement to Shirley."

Wolfe said he has been cleaning houses to make ends meet and to buy boxing gear for Shirley.

His sister, who asked that she not be named, told Newsday the house at Sookoo Trace is indeed hers, and her brother and his family do not live there.

Wolfe won a silver medal for TT in August 2019 from the Caribbean School Girls and Boys Junior Boxing Tournament in Guyana.