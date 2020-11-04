Evolution of roti

PAUL HADDEN

Human beings took their first tentative steps out of their original homes on the plains of southern Africa several millions of years ago, and we have been on the move ever since. Now, humans occupy every habitable corner of the planet, and it has been our ability to adapt to new environments that has been the key to our survival.

Even after we had settled into our various locations, necessity, adventure, and sometimes desperation urged us further onwards, and migration became an indelible part of the human experience. For many different reasons, and under many different circumstances, people have been forced to leave their homelands and head to unknown lands in search of a better life.

And so it went with those who left their homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to venture to unknown British colonies on the other side of the world, over a century and a half ago. Most of them came here with nothing but their jahagi bundles in which they brought, amongst other things, many foodstuffs from their homeland. But it was not in their bags, but in their memories that they brought their cooking techniques and recipes, many of which we still use today. Yet, the Caribbean was not India, and due to a lack of certain products, and the apparition of so many new ones, changes had to be made. It was these changes that have led to the uniquely Caribbean style of Indian dishes that we know and love today.

In his fascinating documentary, Dal Puri Diaspora, local filmmaker Richard Fung travelled to the Bhojpuri region of northern India on a quest to sample the various rotis prepared in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from whence the original indentured labourers would have come. The film highlights the changes that arose in the way that roti was prepared in the colonies, and notes that the two major changes were the use of white flour instead of the traditional atta whole wheat flour, and the addition of a totally new ingredient – baking powder! These alterations transformed roti from the crispy, somewhat denser flatbreads that are found all over India, into the soft and fluffy rotis that we are used to in the Caribbean.

Recipes courtesy Reshmi Rampersad

Dosti Roti

Ingredients

3 cups flour

3 tsp baking powder

1½ tsp salt

1 cup warm water (use more or less, as needed)

3 tbsp oil, butter or ghee

Directions

Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add water gradually until the dough pulls together. This dough does not require a lot of kneading.

Brush some oil, butter or ghee on both sides of the dough and cover using a damp paper towel or tea towel. Let the dough rest in a warm area for ten-15 minutes.

Divide the dough ball into smaller loyas. For thin rotis, divide it into 16 small loyas. For thicker roti, make eight to ten loyas. Using your fingers, press out two dough balls into flat rounds. Ensure that they are equally sized.

Rub or brush one of the surfaces with ghee, oil or butter or a combination. Sprinkle some flour and place the other flattened dough on top, and stick them together by pressing your fingers along the edges.

Place a tawah over medium heat and allow it to heat up. On a floured surface, roll out the flattened circles as thin or as thick as you’d like. Brush some oil on the tawah and place the dough on it. Brush the top with oil and flip after a minute. Using a pair of dablas or wooden spatulas, rotate roti on the tawah to ensure even cooking.

Flip again and cook until it develops a few light golden brown spots. Remove from tawah and place onto a kitchen towel or into a sealed container. Wrap it tightly to keep it warm and to allow the steam to keep it soft.

Sweet Roti

(Sugar Roti)

Ingredients

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

½ cup warm water (use more or less, as needed)

4 tbs sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

Directions

Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add water gradually, to form a medium-soft dough (like sada roti). Knead for five minutes until smooth. Cover with a damp paper towel or tea towel for 15-20 minutes.

Combine sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg and set aside.

Separate the large dough ball into 4 smaller loyas. Flatten or open each loya or dough into a 3-4 inch disc. Cup the dough in your palm and fill with 1 tablespoon of the sugar mixture. Pull the edges together and seal tightly. Sprinkle flour on the surface and onto the dough and lightly press it out to disperse the filling throughout.

Using a rolling pin (or a bilna), roll out the dough making sure it is not too thick or too thin.

Place it onto a tawah on medium heat. Lightly brush both sides with oil, butter or ghee (optional). Flip and rotate the roti on the tawah to ensure even cooking. A thinner roti will take two minutes and a thicker roti will be full cooked in approximately four minutes.

Remove from the tawah and serve as a hot, sweet snack!