DeNovo Energy gets a new managing director

Brian Ramsumair has been appointed managing director of DeNovo Energy Ltd following the resignation of founder Joel "Monty" Pemberton. -

DeNovo Energy has appointed a new managing director after the resignation of Joel “Monty” Pemberton, who has held the position for the past four years.

In a press release on Wednesday, the company stated that Pemberton, the company's founder, will no longer be the managing director effective November 15, and will be replaced by Bryan Ramsumair, who currently serves as chief financial officer.

DeNovo chairman Claus Cronberger said, “The DeNovo board and the Proman family of companies would like to express sincere gratitude to Monty for his vision, energy and leadership over the last five years, particularly for his role in shaping DeNovo’s stranded gas field strategy and developing innovative local solutions to TT’s current and future energy needs."

Pemberton has been the managing director since January 2016, and led DeNovo's greenfield development, which the company said was the fastest recorded in the industry. He was also a member of the board.

In the release, Pemberton said the company was in a good position and found that this was a good time to exit.

“We are at a good place in our operation, and I think that this is a good juncture for me to take the next step of my journey," he said.

“The vision for the initial stage of DeNovo has been achieved and I will always be grateful to Proman for taking a bold move to invest in a local start-up upstream company, and for sharing the passion for developing local content and harnessing the full potential of the local energy capability.

“I am ever so proud of what we have created together.”

DeNovo Energy, located in the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, is an independent upstream company monetising stranded natural gas reserves, which includes the Zandolie field development.

It said it looked forward to increasing its role in the upstream sector, working with the National Gas Company and its partners to maintain the industry's natural gas supply.