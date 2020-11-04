Curse of the OJT trainees at UTT

THE EDITOR: Simply put, on-the-job training (OJT) is a hands-on method of developing the competencies needed for employees to perform a specific job within the workplace. Training takes place in the employee's normal job environment. The ultimate objective is the development of the appropriate mix of skills, knowledge and attitudes in a trainee.

However, the narrow definition of OJT needs to be expanded to include those who have been hired or promoted to positions for which they’ve had little knowledge or preparation and are therefore heavily dependent on their subordinates to advise and guide their work and decision-making.

Not to be excluded are those who have difficulty contextualising their functional requirements against the core business and strategic imperatives of an organisation and, as such, are heavily dependent on others to guide them and correct their mistakes. It is therefore not inconceivable that OJTs can occupy leadership positions in organisations.

In the above context and in the case of the University of TT (UTT), there was the appointment of an individual to a human resources position a few years ago. This person had no qualifications in human resource management, zero experience in the profession and limited managerial experience overall. In that regard I could not help but express the thought that “UTT treats its OJTs well.” The individual’s overall performance left much to be desired to say the least and he parted ways with the institution three years later.

Lo and behold, the same individual would return in a consultancy role. Through the Freedom of Information Act I am advised that he was single-sourced based on his knowledge and related work experience. This amounted to a little above zero knowledge and two years’ experience by then in HR.

I was further advised that his remuneration was $2,500 a day “...as and when necessary” (ie, for five years) which by global standards is excellent for an OJT.

It is a curse when OJTs have their scope expanded from reviewing defined functions in an institution to being involved in its restructuring. It is even worse when they solicit the support of other OJTs from among the staff to determine which functions and individuals are dispensable.

This individual eventually took up another position, replacing the competent incumbent.

A review of the state of UTT one year after the restructuring exercise will give an accurate account of the performance of the OJTs involved. One understands that further structural adjustment is imminent unless the curse of the OJTs can somehow be broken.

PHILLIP L ROBINSON

retrenched registrar, UTT