Columbus, FIFA and the DSS

THE EDITOR: It is instructive to compare the outrage and bitterness many in our society recently expressed for the centuries-old deeds of Christopher Columbus and the dehumanising acts of slavery and colonialism which followed but yet staunchly defend or remain silent on the clearly immoral imperialistic actions of FIFA.

The activities of organisations like DSS also have been defended with such skewed passion by some that one wonders at the moral compass of our average citizen.

Is it that we are fired to respond to injustice and misdeeds long past for which we are not required to make sacrifices while present-day challenges are met with pragmatic double standards or a silence bordering on cowardly acceptance of the status quo?

The response by some to the recent suggestion by Independent Senator Charrise Seepersad on the taxing of tech giants such as Facebook is another example of a warped morality at play in our society.

I for one greatly admire the courage and poise beleaguered TTFA president William Wallace and his committee have displayed throughout the sordid episode with FIFA and the brave independent judgment delivered by Justice Gobin.

Through their examples I have learnt a lesson on the true meaning of independence and the patience and courage required to defend it.

NEMME MCSWEENEY

Toco