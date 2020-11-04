Camacho warns: No free-for-all as SporTT facilities set to reopen

An aerial picture of the National Aquatic Centre, Balmain, Couva. On Tuesday, Amateur Swimming Association of TT president Lindsay Gillette said he understands the dilemma being faced by the Government in opening private pools. - Jeff Mayers

NATIONAL athletes should be back in training in the coming days, as the Sport Company of TT (SporTT) is waiting for the final stamp of approval to allow all venues under its purview to reopen.

TT athletes preparing for regional and international meets have been hampered by the covid19 pandemic, as sporting facilities and gyms have been closed on and off since March.

Athletes got some reprieve on October 26, when gyms were permitted to reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

With covid19 cases on the decline in the past few weeks, sporting facilities are set to reopen. Many major sporting events were cancelled for the year, therefore, 2021 is expected to be a packed year. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is now scheduled to begin in July 2021 and local athletes are eager to resume training.

Chairman of SporTT Douglas Camacho told Newsday, “We have been working with the Ministry of Health with a view to open up the facilities under the stewardship of the Sports Company of TT…for individual sports, of course. I could tell you for sure at this point (that) team sports, contact sports (are) off the table.”

Camacho said health officials must give the green light.

“The CMO (Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram) has more or less signed off on it and it is just now (for) the legal people dotting the Is and crossing the Ts of what will be accepted, I guess to avoid the fiasco that happened with the (horse) racing on Saturday.”

At Santa Rosa Park, horse-racing fans were allowed to enter, against the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

Camacho said authorities must be cautious when reopening facilities.

“I want to be very clear about what I am saying. It is not a case where it is a free-for-all when it opens back up and you end up with hordes of people going to community swimming pools…we’re opening it back up in a very controlled manner when the time comes.”

The SporTT chairman is hoping to have further dialogue with Ministry of Health officials “during the course of this week.”

Only national athletes will be allowed access to the facilities.

“It’s for athletes in training for international competition, individual athletes. Remember .we have Olympics coming up. so we would want all of those people back into training.”

Some of the top facilities that fall under the purview of SporTT are the Ato Boldon Stadium, Hasely Crawford Stadium, National Cycling Velodrome and the National Aquatic Centre.

Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) president Lindsay Gillette understands the dilemma being faced by the Government in opening private pools.

“The problem, I think, really is, once you open one, you open all. We have to be very careful.”

Barbados has said it is willing to host the 2021 Carifta Swimming Championships in April.

TT’s beaches are now open, but Gillette said it is essential for pool swimmers to train in the pool.

“You have to train in the pool, because of course you have a coach over you, you swim either 25 metres or 50 metres, you have to do the turns…it is a different swim entirely.”

Gillette said ASATT has created a covid19 manual that the association will follow when private pools open.

“We actually sent (it) to the Sport Company, all our protocols, what we will do if we open. They have everything already.

“We sent it out to even our clubs and everything…one child per lane; maximum ten kids; one coach; the moment you finish you leave; no spectators; you shower before you go in (and) you shower when you come out. All the protocols observed.”

The National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua will not open for athletes because it is being used as a step-down facility.