Body of man drowned in Hardbargain flood found

-

The search for Princes Town resident Anthony "Tony" Walkes, who fell into floodwaters on Monday, has ended.

Walkes, 49, was found in a river in Hardbargain, near Williamsville, on Wednesday morning.

Reports said that on November 2, he was walking along Halls Trace in Williamsville when he fell while crossing a bridge, and was swept away by floodwaters.

The incident happened at around 2.30 pm. Walkes had earlier visited a friend and was returning to his home at New Grant, Princes Town.

A resident talking on her cellphone at home saw him fall. The water was rising in the road and she said one minute she saw him, and the next, he disappeared.

An autopsy on Walkes's body is expected to be done at the San Fernando Mortuary.

Princes Town police are investigating.