ARC’s fate in Health Ministry’s hands again

Horse racing fans are glued to the action on the track at Santa Rosa Park in Arima. Scores of fans turned up at the venue despite an announcement that fans were not allowed. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Arima Race Club’s (ARC) fate is again in the hands of the Ministry of Health as the Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon has passed a report to the Health Ministry concerning what unfolded at Santa Rosa Park in Arima, on Saturday.

On Saturday and at a June 27 race card, only owners, trainers, jockeys and other key stakeholders were allowed to enter due to safety measures because of the covid19 pandemic. The main stand was a ghost town at the June 27 race card compared to the scores of people that showed up on Saturday.

After a meeting on Friday between the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Health, the ARC and the Betting Levy Board, it was decided that no fans would be allowed to attend horse racing on Saturday because of covid19. “Yes, I received a report from the Arima Race Club and from the Betting Levy Board and I have passed them on to the Ministry of Health,” Gopee-Scoon told Newsday.

The Trade Minister is hopeful that the ARC will ensure only essential personnel is permitted to enter on the next race day.

“I don’t think there is another race day until the third weekend in November (November 21) and at that time I am sure they would be at the mercy of the Ministry of Health. They would have to put their application in, sort themselves out and hope for the best but they have to correct their state of play. Again I remain very disappointed in the manner in which things were conducted last weekend.” ARC president Robert Bernard denied that fans were in attendance on Saturday.

“Those people who were here would have been people like...owners and trainers and all the grooms so they would have populated some of the other areas,” Bernard said.

Fans showed up at the race track on Saturday as many thought they were allowed to enter at 50 per cent capacity.

On Friday night, there were still reports stating fans were allowed to enter.

A local newspaper also reported on Saturday that fans were welcome.

At a covid19 media briefing on October 24, the Prime Minister said, “(Concerning) casinos, cinemas, theatres and members clubs a fair amount of work has been done with the business community who have committed to be very diligent in managing this particular situation because they are indoors, we are coming out very cautiously here at a 50 per cent capacity.”

Being a members club, the ARC interpreted Dr Rowley’s statement to mean they were permitted to operate until Friday’s meeting.

In a Whatsapp message to Newsday, on Friday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi confirmed fans could not attend Saturday’s racing. “It’s not open to the public,” Al-Rawi said.