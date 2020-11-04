Alleged drug dealer killed in South Oropouche

Homicide Bureau Region III is investigating the murder of an alleged drug dealer, who was gunned down on Tuesday afternoon in South Oropouche.

Police said Jason Sankar, 29, whose last known address was Singh Street in El Socorro, was liming with a group of friends at Red Brick Trace, when two men stormed in.

They fired several shots were fired, Sankar was hit and diedon the way to the San Fernando General Hospital.

One of Sankar’s acquaintances was injured. He has since been discharged and is assisting with investigations.