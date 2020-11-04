88 new attorneys admitted in historic virtual sessions

EIGHTY-eight new attorneys were admitted to the bar to practise in TT last week at three historic virtual sessions.

Owing to covid19 restrictions, for the first time, the call to the bar was held virtually, and at each sitting, at which two judges were present and gave speeches, petitioners were required to say the oath individually, as opposed to collectively.

The Judiciary said the three admission ceremonies were held on October 26, 28 and 30. Thirty-three new lawyers were admitted on the first day,25 on the second day and 30 on the third day.

Justices Ricky Rahim and Nirala Bansee-Sookhai spoke on the first day; Justices Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson and Jade Rodriguez on the second; and Justices Devindra Rampersad and Justice Allyson Ramkerrysingh on the third.

The new attorneys were each allowed two guests to view the ceremony.

The 88 new attorneys were also given strict appointments this week – November 2-4 – to sign the oath book and collect their certificates of enrolment in person.

In one of the speeches, Rahim admitted the process to arrange the virtual sittings – which he also described as a herculean – was a complex one.