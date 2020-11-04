4 Tobago prison officers recover from covid19

Photo courtesy CDC.

Four Tobago prison officers have been discharged from the covid19 treatment facility in Trinidad.

The officers were among a number of positive cases after an outbreak at the Tobago Convict Prison. The prison went into lockdown on October 6 after a prisoner tested positive.

Thirteen prisoners and five prison officers contracted the virus.

In a clinical update on Wednesday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development revealed four of the prison officers were discharged. There are no new covid19 cases on the island.

According to the press release, 1,609 samples have been submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites for testing to date, of which 106 returned positive.

It added that the island currently has 12 active cases with deaths remaining at two.