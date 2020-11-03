You can now gift CAL loyalty miles to loved ones

A Caribbean Airlines plane takes off.

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has added new features to its loyalty program, Caribbean Miles, giving members the ability to purchase miles to boost their own balance, transfer miles, and for the first time, gift miles to family and friends.

These improvements are possible through the airline’s strategic partnership with Points, a global leader in powering loyalty commerce, and Amadeus. The arrangement, a CAL release on Tuesday said, builds on Amadeus’ already existing relationship with Caribbean Miles as the provider of its Passenger Service System and will make it possible for the airline’s loyalty program to better stimulate future demand.

Later this year, Amadeus and Points plan to roll out even more engagement ancillary solutions for Caribbean Miles members. By partnering with Points, the Caribbean Miles team can look forward to significantly more guaranteed ancillary revenue and engagement for the loyalty program, especially important during this period of reduced travel demand.

The Points’ team of loyalty experts will ensure that Caribbean Miles members benefit from sophisticated marketing campaigns and take advantage of tailored buy miles’ promotions.

CAL CEO Garvin Medera stated: "Our goal is to constantly improve the customer experience for our Caribbean Miles members by introducing innovative ways for our customers to maximise their points. As we re-establish our network, our members can look forward to more value and reward capabilities and as we align our brand with the world’s most recognized partners.”

“This launch speaks to how valuable our joint proposition with Amadeus really is for the industry,” said Rob MacLean, CEO of Points. “Together with Amadeus, we are thrilled to build out Caribbean Airlines’ already robust loyalty programme, to help maximise its loyalty potential and ensure Caribbean Miles is a driving force in the region.”

“We’re pleased to deepen our partnership with Caribbean Miles and Points. Amadeus’ loyalty technology brings our airline customers increased control over their programs, real-time interactions with members, and a wide range of personalised benefits,” stated Nicola Arnese, Director of Customer Loyalty Solutions for Airlines at Amadeus.

“Points is a key partner in our platform ecosystem. We have a strong loyalty offering for joint customers, including intelligent marketing powered by data insights, and improved accessibility and time-to-market thanks to the native integration with our Airline Platform.”