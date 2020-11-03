Where Govt, OWTU see eye to eye

REGRET. Surprise. Suspicion. Cynicism.

Such has been the spectrum of reaction to the Government’s rebuff of a trade union-backed proposal in relation to Petrotrin entities.

On this matter, nobody sees eye to eye. Except that there is one thing the Government and the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) agree on.

“These discussions are subject to non-disclosure agreements,” said Energy Minister Franklin Khan on Saturday. “So both parties are bound to keep those agreements.”

A day later, OWTU leader Ancel Roget sang from the same hymnbook.

Even as Mr Roget convened a media conference, presumably to give the public insight into the latest developments – none forget his dim assessment of the media – he said both parties were bound by such agreements and could not divulge information.

In other words, both men hid behind the fig leaf of a secrecy pact in order to deny the public proper insight into a billion-dollar matter involving state property.

But wanting to have their cake and eat it, Mr Khan and Mr Roget nonetheless sought to send loud and clear messages.

On why it has taken so long to get to this point, Mr Khan cited “a very complex negotiation” involving “the sale of a multi-billion-dollar state asset.” He said “due diligence by the State was paramount.”

Yet the same facts could be used to argue for the State’s duty to be fully transparent.

This is especially so given Mr Khan’s disclosure that key issues in the talks related to inspection of the refinery, environmental matters, statutory approvals and taxation issues.

While the straws that broke the camel’s back appeared to be “purchase price financing, the restart financing and issue of the first priority lien on the assets,” these issues might only be understood properly in context of the overall picture.

It should be noted that the minister’s language on Saturday seemed at odds with much that the Government has said on this matter and with the position taken in the PNM’s general election manifesto.

Back then, the party declared: “Government accepted an offer from Patriotic Energies, a company wholly owned by the OWTU, for the sale and purchase of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.”

What changed since August 10?

Equally, it is hard to endorse fully Mr Roget’s claims about the procedure adopted over the weekend when this matter has dragged on for over a year.

Too many governments jettison transparency while citing the need to be sensitive to private-sector dynamics. Yet these governments have no qualms in making citizens – including retrenched workers – pay when public companies incur billion-dollar losses.

“The population will be informed when we have greater clarity on this matter,” Mr Khan promised on Saturday. If only.