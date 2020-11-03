UWI, ACS partner to improve regional integration

Sir Hilary Beckles -

The University of the West Indies (UWI) and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) have engaged in a new partnership to promote growth and development in the region and further the deconstruction of colonialism.

Both institutions have partnered to provide a framework for co-operation on resource mobilisation, integration and furthering the sustainable development of the Caribbean region.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed last Tuesday by UWI’s Vice-Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles and ACS Secretary General Dr June Soomer. This signing made UWI a social partner of the ACS.

The agreement will allow for the exchange of information, collaboration in organising of conferences and seminars, research and innovation, and training in the areas of disaster risk reduction, trade, transport, sustainable tourism and the protection of the Caribbean Sea.

Beckles said, “The University of the West Indies is resolute in its agenda to decolonise the structures inherited from history… Only the integration of our Caribbean world can fully unleash the potential of our people. It is our mutual intention to advance the process of regional co-operation and consciousness.

“This MOU between UWI and ACS will give greater sustainability to our integration activities.”

He added that such efforts began with UWI’s move last year to build partnerships with Cuba’s University of Havana and Universidad de los Andes (UNIANDES) in Colombia and further cementing of the initiative with the University of St Maarten’s incorporation into the UWI system in October.

Beckles said that was part of UWI’s strategic priority to be multilingual by 2023 as part of the “preparation of an entire generation of students and young people to take command and control of their Caribbean space.”

The MOU was signed in the English, Spanish and French.

Soomer said: “As the 13th social actor within the ACS, you (UWI) will be engaging with an organisation that was established in 1994, at the height of the decolonisation process. It was an organisation that CARICOM agreed should be formed as we made our way into the world.

“I’m very happy today that we are signing this agreement that will give the University the opportunity to engage with us on some very forward-thinking and engaging issues.

“We have been working with the university on geospatial data management, we have the opportunity to further that engagement, as well as a variety of other areas. Concerted action is about implementation and we have a restructured organisation fit for purpose.”

The ACS was formed in 1994 and provides consultation, cooperation and concerted action in the Caribbean region. Its work is focused on cooperation, disaster risk reduction; sustainable tourism; trade, transport and external economic relations, and the protection of the Caribbean Sea. It comprised of 25 member states, 11 associate members, seven founding observers and 29 observer states.