Two Trini cricketers nominated for UWI sportsman of the year

Amir Jangoo - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TT cricketers Yannick Ottley and Amir Jangoo have been nominated for the UWI Vice-Chancellor’s Sportsman of the Year award.

The award ceremony will be held virtually at 8 pm on Wednesday.

Ottley, a left-arm spinner, and Jangoo, a wicketkeeper/batsman, have both played for the TT Red Force.

Last November, Ottley came to the team's rescue, snatching 5/36 in 5.3 overs and dismissing the Windward Islands Volcanoes for 177 in 28.3 overs.

Jangoo was also nominated for the same award in 2017.

He made his Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) debut earlier this year with the Trinbago Knight Riders who went on to become the 2020 champions after a ten-match unbeaten streak.

He currently plays for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes. And in February, his unbeaten half-century in a match against the TT Red Force helped move his new team from 60 for four to 147 for five.

Other nominees include Jamaica’s Shemera Sterling and Romaine Morris, St Lucia’s Ryi Maryat, Nicholas Kirton of Barbados, Dillon Johnson of Grenada, and Esther Ward of Anguilla.

The ceremony can be viewed on UWI’s social media platforms and at uwitv.org.