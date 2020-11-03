The most sensible way to go

THE EDITOR: I note with interest the appeal from Dr Karen Sohan-Seenath, former medical chief of staff at the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital, for repatriated nationals to quarantine at home. It was heartening to hear this, even though it was prompted by her own experience of "quarantine."

It boggles the mind why the Minister of Health and the Chief Medical Officer (who may be operating under political duress) cannot see that this is the most sensible way to deal with returning nationals.

Sohan-Seenath added, "This move would save taxpayer dollars which can be utilised more efficiently."

I think where she erred is assuming the Government is interested in saving taxpayer dollars.

The more I think about it, the more I am convinced that all this hoopla about quarantining people is merely to "run some business" for the owners of these facilities and has absolutely nothing to do with protecting the population. But it does have a nice ring to it, no matter how hollow.

A CHARLES

via e-mail