San Fernando woman hit by stray bullet needs blood

Rampiarie Parbhoo at her Picton Street, Diamond Village, San Fernando home. -

SAN FERNANDO grandmother of 20 Rampiarie Parbhoo, who was shot by a stray bullet on Tuesday last week while sleeping, is in need of blood.

Parbhoo, 65, was at her Picton Street, Diamond Village, San Fernando home when there was a drive-by shooting. A bullet passed through the front door and hit her in her abdomen. When police arrived, they found spent shells in Parbhoo’s yard.

The woman was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where an X-ray was done but, fortunately, there was no damage to any internal organs. She was later discharged.

Doctors were expected to remove the bullet but decided against doing so because of its location.

On Monday, Parbhoo began complaining of dizziness and pains in her abdominal area where she was shot. She was taken back to the hospital.

Doctors told relatives that Parbhoo's blood count was also low and she needed a pint of blood.

Parbhoo had told Newsday she is just happy to be alive and to be with her children and grandchildren.

Her daughter Vidya Parbhoo said she was thankful her mother is alive but is worried about her condition.

“Just the thought that my mother was shot, and she has a bullet still lodged in her is frightening. I am really worried about her. My mum could have died and this is scary."

Vidya said her mother is in urgent need of blood for recovery.

"I cannot believe what we are going through now."

Police have since questioned several people in the area in connection with the shooting, but no arrest has made. San Fernando CID police are investigating.