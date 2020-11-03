Republic supports Chosen Hands

A piece produced by one of the girls at St Jude's School, Belmont, in the Chosen Hands project. -

Republic Bank’s Power to Make a Difference programme has contributed $200,000 to the Chosen Hands initiative.

The initiative incorporates an art and wellness methodology in which personal development professionals use their expertise to assist at-risk young people to deal with some of the challenges they may face in life, said a media release.

Creative director Anika Plowden-Corentin said during the pilot project from May-September 2018, she used art and self-expression as a medium to reach the young wards at the St Jude’s Home for Girls. Belmont. With the support, financial contribution and participation of many generous friends, organisations and well-wishers, the programme was a success.

"Chosen Hands has empowered many at-risk youth to thrive, radically changing the trajectory of their lives through innovative education that gives them the emotional intelligence to overcome the challenges they face," Plowden-Corentin said.

The bank said it is proud to sponsor the initiative "that will uplift and transform the lives of these youths as they prosper and become successful contributors to society."