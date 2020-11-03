PoS stores: slow sales for Divali, Christmas

Judy Mendoza shops for Christmas decorations in Excellent Stores, Frederick Street, Port of Spain on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle

Stores in Port of Spain are reporting low sales for Divali and Christmas, because of the covid19 pandemic.

A Newsday team visited several stores, where owners, managers and supervisors do not predict improvements in sales for the next two months.

Divali falls on November 14, but little shopping for it is going on, unlike the past.

Susan Mayban, manager of Fabric Land on Queen Street, said, "In previous years on this same date there were a lot of people buying material for their dresses, also articles to decorate their houses. Right now there are much less sales."

She said there were people on the streets, but they do not have money to buy more than what is necessary.

"Normally there are a lot of sales, because it is traditional for Divali, but the pandemic is changing people's interests," she said.

The same is true in accessory stores, where buyers are evaluating prices first.

Gervais Nathaniel, supervisor of Excellent Stores on Frederick Street said: "Sales in 2019 were better, especially in Christmas items. Now people are thinking a lot when they go to buy something.

"We hope that everything will improve, but it will depend on the controls for the pandemic and the people who are working and making an income."

Other stores are making adjustments to increase their sales, such as special offers.

Diana Botero, owner of Pasarella stores, said that in its six branches many items are discounted.

"Sales are very difficult. We decided to lower prices by 35 per cent and yet people do not buy. At another time at this same date people had already bought clothes for Divali and Christmas," she said.

Botero believes the government should introduce an initiative to encourage normality.

"The two lockdowns due to the pandemic generated stagnation. People are afraid to go out to make purchases and I think there must be a mechanism to invite confidence and the reactivation of the economy," she felt.

While sellers are concerned about poor sales, customers are worried about not being able to buy.

Cindy Ramoutar said the lockdown took a toll on her savings.

“I had some money saved for Christmas 2020, but I had to spend it on other things like food and utility bills. Now I can't think about unnecessary expenses,” she said.

In the same circumstances are the Venezuelan immigrants, constant buyers of clothes and accessories for Christmas. But this year they have been left without jobs.

Mariangelis Sánchez said, “This Christmas will be very similar to the one we have lived in Venezuela in recent years, with little to celebrate. We are focusing on first covering rent and food, I don't think we will have enough money to buy clothes or decorate things at Christmas.”

Newsday columnist Kiran Mathur Mohammed, a social entrepreneur, economist and businessman, believes sales in 2020 have fallen between 60 and 80 per cent.

"Take out masks and covid19 supplies and it is even lower. Consumers are still cautious and not varying from lockdown routines if they can avoid it. This means less opportunistic sales. Some have been moving online but many shoppers have been slow to follow," he told Newsday.

In the midst of all this, the seasonal effects are also minor. Expectations around the delivery of Christmas gifts have also fallen.

“So cultural attitudes are slowly changing – though it remains to be seen if this will lead to long-term behaviour changes. Also, clothing has become less central as people have fewer places to wear it,” he said.