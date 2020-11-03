PNM trouble in Tobago capital

Political analyst Shane Mohammed. -

Political analyst Shane Mohammed said PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine needs to quell the tension brewing in the Scarborough/ Calder Hall electoral district.

Last weekend, the district’s top pick for candidate Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus faced the party’s screening committee in her quest to be the next Assemblyman for the area. However, incumbent and and Secretary for Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour Marslyn Melville-Jack was retained as the candidate.

Newsday understands three of the five party groups in the area voted for Tsoiafatt-Angus. Party group members have since openly expressed dissatisfaction, labelling Tsoiafatt-Angus’ rejection as a “slap in the face” by the PNM top brass. Many have gone to social media claiming Melville-Jack’s nomination would cost the party the seat.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, Mohammed said there is too much happening that is unnecessary from the PNM camp.

“Tracy needs to make a statement, and the statement that Tracy needs to make is one that calms the fire or extinguishes the fire all together, and bring some semblance of normalcy and understanding back to the ground.

“If she doesn’t take control of it now and if the Prime Minister has to step in, it will question her leadership and her ability to manage properly, and that doesn’t do well for her. While the mess is lingering, she needs to take control of it and clear it up as soon as possible. I am really grappling to understand why she is taking so long to settle all of it including listening to the party groups that are calling for something to be done,” he said.

Mohammed said with the THA election constitutionally due in 2021, if the PNM allows the discontent to fester it “is only going to cause more discord, and more discord is less people voting.”

He also shared the view that not listening to the ground can cause the party to lose the seat.

“They are upset, and when your ground is upset...I refuse to believe that Tracy cannot understand or fails to understand the ramifications of the ground being upset. The ground being upset is one that could possibly lead to one seat less for the PNM and if that continues to ricochet and people decide that she’s not listening and they feel as through they’re being snubbed and their opinion is not being taken into consideration... Covid19 is one reason but you’ll further discourage the people from voting.”

The screening committee was chaired by Davidson-Celestine, who acquired the position of Tobago Council leader after winning a runoff election against Kelvin Charles on June 26. This position was attained with the support of defeated leadership candidates Tsoiafatt-Angus and Secretary for Finance and the Economy Joel Jack.

“Former chief secretary Kelvin Charles is out, and it is no secret that Marslyn Melville-Jack openly supported him in his leadership bid. It is also no secret that Tsoiafatt-Angus openly supported Tracy for her leadership bid and it was the joining together of Joel Jack and Tsoiafatt-Angus to support Tracy that propelled her to the top.”

Mohammed said he is surprised an amicable solution hasn’t been attained. He added: “Even if you were giving way to Marslyn Meville-Jack, there was no reason for you to leave out Tsoiafatt-Angus, unless of course there is something that Denise isn’t doing that the public isn’t aware of and the politicians are aware of.”

Mohammed was also stunned the PNM slate had just 25 per cent women.

“You have twelve seats, you couldn’t find six men and six women, you couldn’t balance it off and bring gender equality to Tobago’s political landscape?

“As a young woman in politics, I think she could have done a little more to empower young women, she could have found a space for Angus. I’m very surprised that Nadine (Stewart-Phillips) is not part of the line up, and Nadine is a young, brilliant Tobago woman. She has been in the Senate, I have seen Nadine on the stage, she has spoke on different platforms... I am very surprised that Nadine was left out as well. It could have been Melissa Guy, Tracy, Angus, Marslyn, Nadine... five strong women in Tobago, there was enough space to balance it off.”

Questioned recently about Tsoiafatt-Angus not getting the nod, Davidson-Celestine gave the assurance that there are opportunities to serve at different levels.

She said: “Yes, Dr Angus did give to me to the support, like the others... I really wish to use this opportunity to thank her for her support, for her contribution to the PNM but as I would have indicated, there are opportunities or serving at various levels.”

Mohammed described the PNM leader’s response as arrogant.

“Arrogant. It is arrogant. She helped you to win and if she helped you to win, she was critical to you getting to where you needed to go. In fact, she could have thrown her support to Kelvin Charles, nothing prevented Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus from throwing her support behind Kelvin Charles and if she had thrown her support behind Kelvin Charles it could have ended up with Charles winning the leadership again.

“So, you cannot be ungrateful, and you have to remember that Tobagonians are a people that like moral (values), whether it is morality in society or morality in politics. So for you to come and say she was not the only one, you’re really and truly discrediting the woman’s effort, you’re dismissing her as though she was not crucial. She was crucial when you needed it and now that you are in control she is no longer crucial, and it cannot be so,” he said.

Weighing in on the issue, political analyst Winford James said: “All is not lost if she is looking for some political position. This is a normal thing in politics and it happens more regularly than it happens in Tobago.”