Open the hunting season, minister

THE EDITOR: The East Trinidad Hunters Association (ETHA) is one of the oldest associations representing sport hunters throughout TT. The covid19 pandemic has affected the lifestyles of many and we agree rules and regulations must be implemented to control and curb the spread.

Last week regulations have been eased in certain areas, including for casinos, houses of worship and other sports. They were given the green light to conduct their affairs. Beaches were also reopened, the public service is back to almost full complement, workers attached to regional corporations and public utilities are fully out along with CEPEP contractors who have their gangs on the job, all working within the guidelines.

However, sport hunters are still being sidelined from practising their sport, the season for which was due to begin on October 1 and run to the end of February 2021 – what we call the open season.

Like other sports, hunting is very time consuming and the maintenance of dogs specifically bred for this sport is expensive (dog food and veterinary supplies/services). Hunting dogs are not like the typical “yard dogs” and are normally kept in kennels during the closed season. It is during the open season months that they are given freedom to “stretch their legs.” Right now these dogs are restless.

Sport hunting is very limited where the gathering of people is concerned. Most hunters, if hunting in small groups, are always individually spaced out throughout the forest. And many hunters prefer to hunt by themselves or with another individual.

Sport hunters have been physically distancing for decades. We have supported the initial moves to curb the covid19 spread and still do. We see restrictions eased in areas involving many more people, so why are we being penalised?

Right now the hunting season is on hold. The excuse given is that the Forestry Division is awaiting the final sanction from the Ministry of Health. We believe we should be given some priority. We anticipated a shortened season but most hunters believe they are now staring at a closed season, which would facilitate more illegal hunting.

Please assist our sport, Mr Health Minister.

GARY WATCHE

president, ETHA