No Tobago covid19 cases in 5 days

Dr Tiffany Hoyte Tobago Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Tobago has not recorded any new covid19 cases over the last five days.

So says, County Medical Officer of Health Dr Tiffany Hoyte as she addressed reporters on Tuesday during the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development’s media briefing.

Providing a clinical update, Hoyte said the island currently has 16 active cases.

“Currently at our facilities, we have two persons located at the (covid19 treatment) facilities at the Fort (King George) and one person at our step-down facility, no person in our ICU.”

She said to date, 1,606 samples have been submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites for testing, of which 106 returned positive.