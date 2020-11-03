Nestlé TT launches paper straws for ready-to-drink items

A tractor truck with special designed trail outfitted to carry fresh dairy milk collected daily from farmers nation-wide, being offload directly into the factory inlet tubes at Nestle’s Valsayn campus. - ROGER JACOB

Nestlé has planned to eliminate the use of about 45 million plastic straws globally by 2025 and as part of that effort it has launched its paper straws to complement its products in TT.

On Friday the company announced that it had ceased production of the plastic straws and transitioned to the use of sustainably sourced paper straws across its entire range of ready-to-drink juice and dairy products.

The announcement was made at the company’s headquarters in Valsayn, by Nestlé’s head of marketing for the Anglo Dutch Caribbean Region (ADC) Patricio Torres.

He said, “I would like to thank our entire team who has been working on this milestone for more than a year, that allows us to eliminate approximately 45 million plastic straws from the environment annually.

“This was not an easy job, especially given the challenges faced in 2020 within the context of covid19. As a team, we kept our commitment to deliver the best product not just for consumers, but for our planet. This is very close to our hearts, and our purpose as a company.”

How does it contribute to a safer environment? The paper straws can be recycled, and the design allows for recycling within the beverage container.

The straw should be pushed back into the pack and placed in beverage container recycling bins.

Business executive officer for dairy, juices and RTD beverages at Nestlé ADC Elisa Doldron added that this was the company’s first step towards reduction of plastic straws and represents an 89 per cent transition in TT.

She said, “Our paper straw and recycling initiative is being led by our iconic local brand Nestlé ORCHARD®, who is committed to ensuring packaging is recycled.

“This means ensuring our packaging is designed for recycling, investing and collaborating with partners to ensure the closed loop infrastructure needed for recycling is in place, and informing consumers on how to recycle and where to recycle, which all form part of our sustainable packaging commitment.”

Process and packaging specialist at Nestlé ADC Conrad Chang admitted that there were challenges to get the design and develop the paper straws and commended the team for its diligence in maintaining product efficiency.

“Our global team knew upfront it was going to be a challenge to deliver the same functionality that a plastic straw delivered. We had to ensure that the paper straw would not unravel and would maintain rigidity and stability for hours, while at the same time, we wanted to maintain the same U-shaped bend that our previous plastic straws used, giving enough straw length both inside and outside of the pack.

“Luckily our suppliers were up to the challenge. Being able to deliver these elements in a straw made of paper is nothing short of massive innovation and a huge engineering feat, that we are extremely happy to be able to provide to consumers on our products today.”

Nestlé said the new paper straws would be available nationwide on a phased basis, over the course of the next few weeks and it has been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) ensuring that the straws came from responsibly managed forests and maintain the U-shaped bend of the previous plastic straw.