Nelson Island made a sustainable eco-development heritage site

THE National Trust has successfully made Nelson Island a sustainable eco-development.

The announcement was made by Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis.

A release from the ministry said, "This goal was achieved through the installation of a solar-powered system to provide the electrical needs of the island, including lighting, security systems, data communications, appliances and power outlets.

"In addition, after years of depending on a boat to periodically bring freshwater to the island, a small desalination plant has been installed, driven by solar power, to produce all of the potable water required for use on the island. The space is now a greater source of heritage pride, symbolising how TT can celebrate and harmonise its colourful, sometimes turbulent past with its unlimited potential and an environmentally sustainable future."

East of the prison island of Carrera, Nelson Island has had numerous functions. Before the 15th-century transatlantic contact period, the island was supposedly used as a trading post by the First People groups inhabiting Trinidad and the South American mainland. In the Spanish colonial period, the island was used as a way station between Trinidad and other Spanish possessions on the South American coast. Subsequently, the British initially used Nelson as a quarantine station for vessels hailing from ports under the suspicion of infection. Later, the island was used as a convalescent and repatriation station for newly-arrived and ex-indentured Indian immigrants.

In World War II, the Five Islands formed a part of the Chaguaramas base and served as a naval station for the US Navy. The island also hosted an internment camp for enemy alien from Europe and a detention centre for labour leader Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler, who was held there for the duration of the war. The island was again used as a detention centre in 1970 to house 50 leaders of the Black Power Revolution. At present, Nelson Island is a heritage site under the control of the National Trust which became a listed property of interest in 2019.

