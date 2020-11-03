Morris wants to tackle unemployment, housing

PNM candidate for Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden Kelvon Morris. -

Kelvon Morris, who was selected as the PNM’s candidate for Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden, said he intends to address unemployment and housing for young professionals if elected as the area representative in the upcoming THA election.

“I want to focus on youth development and skills training,” he told Newsday.

“I want to be able to treat with the issues of employment and underemployment and we must as well treat with the issues of housing for young professionals.”

A sport and fitness enthusiast, Morris said his involvement in community work prepared him for politics.

“I am someone that has been community-oriented. I have worked in the electoral district with the former area representative Claudia Groome-Duke (former secretary for Health and Social Services in the Orville London administration). So, the business of representation is not new to me.”

He said he knows the electoral district like the back of his hands and is eager to serve.

“So, while this is the first time I have actually put myself forward for representation, I have been around the politics of Tobago.”

Morris said he has worked extensively throughout the THA. He served in its procurement department and at one time, was also responsible for monitoring and evaluating various programmes of the assembly.

Morris, who is trained and certified in sociology and psychology and leadership, also holds a master’s degree in International Relations.

The Whim native is hoping to use his expertise in these areas to address unemployment and the other social ills confronting the large electoral district.

“The most pressing issue has to be unemployment. There are so many young people at this point in time who, especially in this period of a pandemic, are either not working or not working enough.”

Morris, who attended Bishop’s High School, said he also intends to implement skills training programmes.

“Because even those that are coming for jobs, they are coming mainly unskilled. We must develop a cadre of skilled young people so that we can transform the Tobago economy. We need young people to come forward with skills.”

Morris said skills training will prepare young Tobagonians for the infrastructural boom that is expected to take place on the island.

“We are already seeing a number of hotel facilities in the mix and when we look at the Courland Housing Development, there will be persons building in the near future and we must have the skills capacity to treat with that kind of development, which would be happening all across Tobago.”

Morris was the spokesman for the advocacy group, Citizens In Support of Tobago Development, which had supported the establishment of a Sandals International resort in Buccoo, to bolster the island’s profile as a tourist destination.

But in January 2019, Sandals Resort International pulled out of the project owing to “negative publicity” and “consistent badgering.”

The Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden seat is held currently by former Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, who has not sought re-election.

Charles is the outgoing Secretary for Education, Innovation and Energy.