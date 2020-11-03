Melody calypso reminder

THE EDITOR: With apologies to the suspect held with a variety of haberdashery including lingerie, do you suppose he knew of Lord Melody’s excellent calypso, Peddlers? The news item reminded me of the lines by the arresting officer:

Wey you get dis,

Wey you get dat?

Where did you get the superintendent’s hat?

This nightie look like mih neighbour own.

Where did you get this tenor saxophone?

Leh we go dong

Like we own the whole ah tong…

BRENDA DE SILVA

via e-mail