Las Alturas commissioners appeal judge's ruling on Noel Garcia

Noel Garcia

COMMISSIONERS of the Las Alturas inquiry have appealed a judge’s ruling which quashed their findings against Udecott chairman Noel Garcia.

Commissioners Dr Myron Wing-Sang Chin and Anthony Farrell filed an appeal last Friday of Justice Kevin Ramcharan’s decision in Garcia’s lawsuit against them.

They are appealing Ramcharan’s order in which he declared illegal and irrational the commission’s recommendations against Garcia.

Ramcharan also held that the commissioners failed to observe the principles of natural justice.

The two have filed 14 grounds of appeal and are seeking an order reversing Ramcharan’s decision, setting it aside and dismissing Garcia’s judicial-review claim.

The notice of appeal also said since there are no substantial disputes of fact, the Court of Appeal would be in a good position to hear and decide the claim afresh. The court would also be invited to reject Garcia’s claim and order him to pay the commissioners’ costs.

In his ruling on October 3, Ramcharan held the decision against Garcia was null and void and had no effect. He ordered the two commissioners to pay Garcia’s costs.

Chairman of the commission retired judge Mustapha Ibrahim died in London on June 9, 2017, so the lawsuit went ahead against the other two commissioners.

The commission, in its final report, said Garcia should be held “accountable and liable for the losses” incurred with the Las Alturas housing project.

The commissioners were appointed in January 2015 to investigate the failed towers at Lady Young Road, Morvant.

Garcia argued the commissioners breached the rules of natural justice in the way they treated him and, because of this, the findings of the commission relating to him, as the former HDC managing director, should be thrown aside.

He alleged the process was an unfair one. His attorneys argued the commissioners did not make recommendations but went outside their terms of reference in finding Garcia liable.