Judge to rule on no-case submission in kidnap trial

A HIGH COURT judge will rule on Thursday on a no-case submission on behalf of a Tobago man who is accused of participating in kidnapping his cousin’s ex-girlfriend in 2008.

At the close of the prosecution’s case against Jason Duncan, his attorney Amarelle Francis submitted that the State had advanced no evidence to support the charge of kidnapping.

She said by his conduct, as alleged by the victim, Shirl Douglas, the evidence could not support the charge.

Duncan, who now lives in Trinidad, is alleged to have participated in Douglas’s kidnapping on December 27, 2008.

Douglas said that at about 11 pm that night, she, her niece and a male friend were going to a party at the Roxborough hard court when she heard someone call out her name. She didn’t recognise anyone and continued walking. When she saw a man walking towards her, she stopped and he pushed her to the ground. She recognised her attacker as her ex-boyfriend.

Douglas said he kept pushing her and then he called out to Duncan and she was bundled into the back seat of a car. Her niece was also pushed into the car.

A short while later, Duncan allegedly stopped the car while her ex-boyfriend hit her on the head with a glass bottle. Her ex pulled her out of the car, cuffed her and was about to kick her when Duncan pushed him away.

In response to the no-case submission, lead prosecutor Giselle Heller-Ferguson said Duncan admitted to driving the car, and the offence of kidnapping was completed once the car was in motion.

She reminded that the State had premised the charge on the joint-enterprise principle, so Duncan was a secondary party to the offence.

His cousin and Douglas’s ex-boyfriend, Loney Duncan, previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping and had been sentenced to time served last year.

Heller-Ferguson submitted that Douglas was taken by force and there was no need for there to be an express plan to kidnap.

She urged Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas, who is presiding over the judge-alone trial, to look at Duncan’s actions to determine his liability.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the judge said he will give his ruling on the no-case submission on Thursday.

Duncan, in an alleged utterance to police, denied kidnapping anyone, hitting them or pushing them into the car, although he did admit to driving the car.