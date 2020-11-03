Judge: Immigration Division in crisis

A HIGH COURT judge says it appears the Immigration Division is in crisis.

He was awarding a Gambian man a third of what he asked for in compensation for his unlawful detention for over 400 days.

Mustapha Touray, who sought a “disproportionate, absurd and unrealistic” sum of $1.5 million, according to the judge, will only receive a third of that, after an attempt to deport him failed.

Justice Frank Seepersad made the order as he ruled that there was no dispute that Mustapha Touray was deprived of his liberty for the 13 months and four days.

However, the judge said he felt the majority of Touray’s complaints were overstated, exaggerated and designed to increase the award of damages. He also pointed out that since Touray was previously detained in 2017, having arrived in TT illegally in March of that year, and until his unsuccessful deportation in 2018, his stay at the Immigration Detention Centre from April 2018 could not have “shocked his system” so much as to warrant a larger sum in compensation.

“It is also not lost upon this court that the claimant has breached the immigration laws of this republic and he is here illegally,” Seepersad said.

The judge acknowledged that deportation was expensive and complicated, and where there are no direct flights to the deportee’s home country, the process can be taxing, with several stops across multiple continents.

In Touray’s case, he was refused entry to Turkey while in transit to Gambia. In June 2019, his attorneys, Gerald Ramdeen, Dayadai Harripaul and Umesh Maharaj, filed for a writ of habeas corpus and a month later, Justice Joan Charles ordered his release.

He complained about the conditions at the IDC in his claim for compensation, which was heard by Seepersad.

The State did not defend the matter and had no representative at Tuesday’s virtual hearing.

Seepersad said it was unfortunate that the State had abdicated its responsibility to assist the court and provide an explanation what militated against Touray's deportation and why a decision was taken to detain him at taxpayers’ expense.

He said the court was aware that deportations are expensive and complicated, and that the resources of the State were not unlimited.

“Now, more than ever, the nation’s future and the welfare of citizens are contingent upon a cautious and proportionate use of the limited funds standing in the Treasury,” he said, but bemoaned that immigration laws were dated and “woefully inadequate.”

He said these laws did not effectively address the reality that TT was faced with a worrying migrant mess.

“The authority to administer the provisions of the Immigration Act vests in the Chief Immigration Officer and the discharge of this statutory mandate imposed by the legislation has been ineffective, lax and inefficient.

“It appears that the Immigration Department is in crisis,” Seepersad said, as he advocated urgent immigration-law reform should be prioritised to address “the number of illegal migrants who continue unabated and with impunity to infiltrate our borders and tax the already overburdened organs of the State.”

He admitted that the conditions at the IDC, as outlined by Touray in his lawsuit, were disturbing, but “so is the plight which faces tens of thousands of unemployed, hungry and hopeless citizens whose conditions have deteriorated with the economic downturn, low energy prices and the ongoing covid19 pandemic.

“Many citizens are stranded abroad and even if exemptions are granted, flights are expensive, yet the State is not obliged to pay for these citizens to return home. In contrast, the State must however pay to deport a subject who has breached the immigration laws of this land and whose presence here is unauthorised.

“Limited resources have to be prudently managed and the best interest of citizens have to be prioritised. The immigration laws as they currently stand are problematic and require urgent attention,” he said, adding that illegal immigration burdened the society, depriving citizens of jobs and resources.

“Stricter immigration and vetting policies should be implemented for visitors who require entry visas , especially, in relation to those who come from countries, where the statistics show a prevalence of persons at the IDC,” he said.

Seepersad suggested bonds be paid to cover return airfare for nationals of countries that do not need a visa to enter TT, or for foreign states to pay for deportation if their citizens breach immigration laws.

“Parliament may wish to consider the formalisation of a policy on migrants and effect clear and cohesive legislation which regulates same in a fair, transparent ,equitable unbiased manner which upholds democratic principles and accords with human rights and international law obligations.

“The legislature may also wish to pursue criminalising the engagement of work by illegal immigrants so that persons engaged in same can be arrested and charged separate and apart from immigration proceedings.

“With alarming regularity many illegal immigrants are hired but exploited and in the ensuing vicious cycle, their rights are eviscerated while law abiding citizens also suffer as they remain unemployed,” he said.

In Touray’s case, he said it was evident that the Gambian had a plan to stay and work in TT illegally so that he could send money back to his elderly parents.

However, he said while Touray intentionally flouted immigration laws, the State was also bound to strictly comply with statutory requirements to make appropriate arrangements to deport him within a reasonable time, or release him on a supervision order until it was able to send him back.

“The State should not have detained the claimant for as long as he was but the claimant was not an innocent victim of circumstance, he was, and is, complicit as he elected to breach the laws of this republic in the pursuit of his desire to provide for his family in Gambia.

He also said while the State had to ensure, from a humanitarian perspective, that detention conditions were not unusual or cruel, he could not find that Touray was unduly deprived of his dignity while there, pointing out that since Touray was from a poor village, the court could not accept that the dirty cell and overcrowding at the IDC caused him significant distress. He also pointed out that, though often brown, tapwater in TT was safe to drink.

He added, “It is surprising that the welfare of his family bothered him when he elected to come here, where he had no relatives, relations or work permit and he consciously decided to disregard the laws of TT.”