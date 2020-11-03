God and the US election

THE EDITOR: God's ways are not man's ways, therefore God would get His way in the end with the US presidential election.

Sometimes God uses the most unlikely person or event to get His way. From Genesis to the result of the US election, God has already gotten His way – yes, even before the election.

When Satan caused Adam and Eve to sin, God said their seed, both Mary and Jesus, will crush the head of Satan. Mary had the head of Satan under her feet and Jesus overcame death and sin, which are the personified person of Satan.

When the Jews went into Egypt, God used a man who had killed a Jew to lead His people out of Egypt to the promised land. The man was Moses. A most unlikely choice.

When the Jews went their merry way again and worshipped idols, He punished them and they ended up in Babylon. After years of punishment, God let Cyrus the Great, a pagan, send the Jews back to Israel.

The Jews were again scattered all over the world. They are God's chosen people and God used a most unliked person to get them back to Israel. God used Hitler to get the Jews back to Israel. About 1949 Jews were allowed to have Israel as home again, all due to Hitler's madness.

The Republicans are basically pro-life. The Democrats are basically pro-abortion. The big question is: which is the lesser of two evils or which is the greater good?

Trump is accused of having indecent behaviour with women and he has lied to the world thousands of times. Joe Biden is pro-abortion, although he has a nice honest look. The election takes place today, but God has already won the election.

If the Republicans win, God would have won twice. The Republicans are pro-life and the Supreme Court is in the hands of pro-life judges. If the Democrats win, they would be unable to bring any anti-Christian laws. And there would also be a second victory for God if they win. Trump would have bitten the dust.

Now do not play bad to do God's work. You will still go to hell.

NEAL ALEXIS

via e-mail