Economy or death – you choose

THE EDITOR: The choice is stark – the economy or death. We are already practising partial death with 50 per cent opening in chosen areas of the economy. If bars and restaurants are reopened this is sure to increase the likelihood of people contracting covid19.

So do we placate the desperate bar and restaurant owners in the full understanding that many more citizens will probably be infected?

At this time when we witnessing the dire situation in the US, France, Italy, Spain and the UK, we cannot pretend not to know what is happening globally.

Will the paltry few dollars made by bars and restaurants be later expended on burials and cremations?

We can opt not to go to the bars and restaurants. Let the brave and emotionally suffering people who cannot do without liming go. Open the bars and restaurants and try to prove that God is really a Trini. Only a few hundred people might die. But at least they would have had a good time.

Just bury them wearing their masks. At the very least, do not let the deceased leave the funeral home without their masks.

So I have a twisted mind. So what?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin