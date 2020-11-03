DSS members protest seized money outside Red House

A policeman tells Drugs Sou-Sou members to leave the precincts of the Red House on Monday after they arrived there to protest the seizure of money from the operation owned by businessman Kerron Clarke. - ROGER JACOB

SEVERAL dozen people, among them many single mothers, protested on the pavement of Woodford Square, opposite the Red House, on Monday, against the police seizure of millions of dollars from the Drugs Sou-Sou (DSS).

The DSS, based in La Horquetta, is owned by businessman Kerron Clarke, a licensed moneylender.

Newsday interviewed a few of DSS’s members, who said they had invested tens of thousands of dollars in it.

“This is not Kerron Clarke money. This is poor people money. “They want we to take loans and hire purchase. They don’t want we spend we own money. That is not what we going to be doing,” said one of the demonstrators.

Another argued that Clarke was running a “safe, productive and legal operation.”

They said they strongly believe the seizures were in retaliation by banks and other lending institutions which are losing business to people like Clarke and other “sou-sou” operators.

The DSS has an estimated 18,000 members. Many more were expected to turn up for the protest, but were likely hindered by Monday’s heavy rain in Port of Spain.

But, one said, “This is just the first day. We aren’t stopping.”

Clarke announced last week that the business would be on indefinite hold after police seized $7.7 million at his businessplace on Wednesday. On September 22, police seized $22 million in cash, but returned it the following day.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was scheduled to leave the country on vacation around that time but abruptly cancelled it to launch an investigation into the money’s being returned, which led to four officers reportedly being suspended and 11 more transferred.

The Prime Minister also got involved. Last month, he said senior police were being brought in from the UK and Barbados exclusively for the case.

He told PNM supporters, “That is not a sou-sou; that is a threat to the national security of TT and if we don’t investigate it properly, it will be a cancer that will eat the soul of this nation.”

One protester said, “We will be sabotaging JMMB Bank and we also (boycotting) the one-per cent owners, because since you all want to boycott us (with) our own money, we could boycott the same, ninety-nine per cent is bigger than one per cent. I hope they understand that. Not like we have the money any way to support them.”

The threat to sabotage JMMB was in connection with Clarke’s revelation on Friday that the bank had contacted him with a letter and a manager’s cheque, effectively cancelling his accounts there.

Members have asked why DSS was being targeted, since sou-sous have been part of TT culture for many years, especially in poorer and/or rural communities.

“Is it because (Clarke) is a successful black man?” one asked. “Is it because the business is in La Horquetta? All them sou-sou that crash, what happen to them? The police cannot provide one report from someone who say they ain’t get their money.

“He’s not doing anything wrong. We want Rowley to know that black people fed-up. They always said we like to live on handouts. (And we) fed up of the handouts, too. So we did something for weself – and look what happen.”

Another member, a single mother of a child with special needs, described the DSS process to Newsday.

“Let’s say your contribution is ten (dollars). Your return is about eight times that.

“But he takes out a hand to reinvest and a mandatory re-gift. It takes eight people to pay one person, basically. He does it by a line system. The lower lines pay the ones on top.”

She said she had invested over $30,000 in DSS since it started over ten weeks ago.

“People come in daily to make contributions. Not one or two. They come by the hundreds.”

When asked if she had full confidence in the sustainability of the operation, she replied, “We have receipt numbers, you know. This isn’t a wild thing going on. This is organised and structured. This system works and it has been working.”

Police eventually dispersed the gathering as they did not have permission to protest.