Covid19 strategy out of the twilight zone

THE EDITOR: The US adult obesity rate stands at 42.4 per cent – a 26 per cent increase from 2008. Vietnam has the lowest obesity rate of 2.1 per cent. Vietnam currently has 35 deaths from covid19 while the US has more than 230,000 deaths.

Besides the mismanagement of the pandemic in the US by the political leaders, the health of the population is a significant factor. Overweightedness and obesity are major risk factors for a number of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease and stroke, which are the leading causes of death worldwide. I use obesity as a index of a population’s general health.

The global strategy and tactics to combat covid19 seem to come from the twilight zone. Firstly, locking down and quarantining people who are not infected or at very low risk of death is foolish. As can be seen, a country cannot afford to keep locking down and opening up as the rate of spread increases rapidly after a lockdown. This has happen worldwide except for countries in Asia that did mass testing of their populations and quarantining infected people.

Secondly, the push for a vaccine is extremely risky because we will not know if in long term the vaccine detrimental. Vaccines are being rushed and long-term studies will not be carried out before implementation. They generally give people a less virulent form of the disease and help them to build immunity.

Wouldn’t it be a better strategy to build up a population’s immunity through good diet and exercise? If you give a vaccine to someone whose immune system is weak, it will be ineffective and could be dangerous to the person.

Shutting down a country’s economy hurts the poor and marginalised the most. They live from hand to mouth and have no reserves to survive the disruption of economic activity. It favours big business over small because big business has more capital to survive the economic downturn.

Big businesses are usually closer to the political administration and get more support than small businesses. They use ruse of saving jobs to get what they want. After the pandemic about half of the small businesses will close permanently, resulting in less taxes for the Government. And big businesses have lawyers and accountants to evade paying taxes.

Thirdly, physical distancing and people not socialising will lead to the breaking of people’s spirit. The human spirit should be strong during a war even if it against a pandemic.

The human being is inevitably social and cutting off socialisation will lead to mental and psychophysical deterioration of a population. How will we built back stronger when we are not motivated and inspired and sometimes depressed?

BRIAN ELLIS PLUMMER

via e-mail