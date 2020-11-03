Covid19 is trickier than you think

THE EDITOR: We are over seven months into restricted living conditions in an attempt to control the rate of covid19 infections.

So far, most people who express an opinion on the Government’s handling of the crisis generally give it fairly high marks, while some critics point out it was slow to process nationals seeking to return home.

Also, others are very unhappy with the Government’s continued refusal to allow in-house gatherings at bars, restaurants, and other places of entertainment, causing unnecessary hardship to this important sector of the economy.

I tend to agree with these critics. A friend of mine’s who is a leading UK epidemiologist and very involved with developing vaccines for covid19 has painted a very worrying picture of the issues involved here.

Basically, the virus is constantly mutating in a very haphazard manner over time, so much so that a number of vaccines may have to be developed to protect humanity against these different strains.

Yes, we probably have to get used to the idea that there will not be one all-encompassing vaccine coming soon to inoculate us against covid19, and we will have to learn how best to live with the threat of this virus as a constant companion going forward.

If the above scenario is accurate, then it does not make good medical or economic sense to virtually destroy so much of the vitally important service sector of the economy, while hoping for some magic cure to arrive on our shores, which is now looking increasingly unlikely to happen, according to my friend.

Therefore, to achieve the greatest good for the majority of our citizens, we need to wash constantly, mask when appropriate and keep our distance, while opening up virtually all of the economy.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval