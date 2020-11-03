Cops arrest Sangre Grande man after $30,000 bird theft

File photo

In the end, a bird in the hand was not worth two in the bush for a Sangre Grande man after he was arrested for stealing a prized bull finch from its owner on Friday last week.

Police said three men went to a house at Sukhram Street, Sangre Grande at around 4 pm and jumped the wall to the house.

The men were seen leaving the house a short while later with the bird in hand.

A report was made and Sangre Grande police led by Supt Khan began an investigation.

Police found the man at his Foster Road home on Monday afternoon and arrested him.

Further enquiries led police to the bird which was reunited with its owner.

Investigators suspect the bandits intended to sell the bird. The two other men are still at large.

Sangre Grande police are continuing enquiries.