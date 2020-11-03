CoP: UK cops will be an asset to DSS enquiry

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said the addition of British police in the ongoing "Drugs So-Sou" (DSS) probe is still being discussed.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Griffith said while he could not disclose much on the extent of the involvement of British police in the probe, he confirmed that he was in contact with them throughout the course of his vacation in the UK and since his return to TT.

"As the commissioner I can and will be communicating with the external units outside of the TTPS who have become part of assisting us in this investigation. So I have been liaising with them when I was in the UK and I'm still doing so here."

Asked if British police would be required to visit TT in person as part of the investigation, like their Barbados counterparts, Griffith said he could not reveal what would be required of them, given the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Griffith returned to TT last Friday after he reportedly cut short his vacation in Ireland to work on the investigation.

Asked about observing covid19 health regulations, he quipped, "I have to be in self-quarantine, or I would have to charge myself.

"I have another ten days, three hours and 27 minutes before I can interact with others."