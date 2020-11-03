Compensation for 3 cops for promotion error

THREE police corporals who applied for promotion to sergeant were able to get a High Court judge to order the Police Commissioner to supply a list reflecting their marks from the process in 2016.

Once the list is prepared, the commissioner will also have to ascertain if the three officers became entitled to promotion on the basis of the list.

Justice Joan Charles also ordered an inquiry to determine if the three are entitled to compensation for lost opportunities if they had been promotoed to sergeant and for the payment to be assessed in default of agreement.

Charles also quashed the decision of the commission not to give Cpls Ricardo Morris, Richard Hood and Richard Smith a comparative list of rankings reflecting their positions among those promoted since April 22, 2016.

In 2018, another High Court judge ordered the commissioner and the Promotions Advisory Board to reconsider the computation of their marks in the promotions assessment.

Justice Mira Dean-Armorer also quashed the decision of the commissioner and the board not to award the three the maximum 35 points for the exam mark.

The commissioner filed an appeal of Dean-Armorer’s ruling but when it was withdrawn, the commissioner had to recalculate the policemen’s marks in the promotion assessment and promote them if they were entitled to move to the higher rank in April 2016.

The three complained that they were denied the benefit of the regular practice that all officers who had previously been successful in the qualifying exams were awarded the maximum points. They said in 2007, when new promotion procedures were introduced, a maximum of 40 points could be attained under the heading of performance appraisal: 25 at the interview and 35 for the exam.

A departmental order exempted all holders of a law degree from having to take the qualifying exam and there was a conversion system for marks to points for those who wrote the exam before 2006. This meant second division police who passed the qualifying exam in English, or who were exempted from writing the English-language exam, would get 35 points.

The three did not get their 35 points for the English component, although, in 2016, former acting commissioner Stephen Williams deposed that they were either exempt or had previously passed.

In March 2018, Hood was promoted.

After the appeal was withdrawn, the three officers were told in February 2019, the commissioner had decided to award them the 35 marks and the merit list would reflect the new points. Two months later, they were told that the list ordered by Dean-Armorer had been compiled.

However, this list comprised the 111 corporals who were still to be promoted and ranked Morris and Smith at number four and five. Hood was not included since he had already been promoted.

Charles pointed out that the revised marks of Morris and Smith would have entitled them to rank higher than some of the officers already promoted, and at the very least, they would have been promoted at the same time as Hood.

In their claim, they sought damages for whatever benefits they would have received if they had been promoted earlier, including an enhanced salary, acting appointments and the opportunity to qualify for promotion to the next rank of inspector, had it not been for the error of the commissioner.

The three officers were represented by attorney Brent Winters. Attorneys Joel Roper and Shaun Morris represented the commissioner.