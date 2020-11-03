Callender distances PSA from Duke, DSS

PDP political leader Watson Duke

In an immediate response to a statement by Public Service Association president Watson Duke on Tuesday morning, presidential candidate and former general secretary of the PSA Nixon Callender distanced the PSA from both Duke and DSS.

Describing Duke's statement on his Facebook account as an “insane rant,” Callender said the issues surrounding DSS are a matter for the DSS and the State, and the PSA had no horse in that race.

"Should there be any member or members of the PSA who has money invested in DSS, that is a matter of their own individual choice, and their investment stands to either gain or to lose.”

He said the PSA has a general council, which is the highest body in the organisation. That body has neither endorsed nor taken any other decision in support of or against DSS.

“Duke stands only to represent himself or the political party, the PDP,” Callender said. “He cannot speak on behalf of the PSA.”

Dressed in a sailor’s outfit, Duke spoke out in support of DSS in a video via Facebook broadcast from his office on Park Street.

Duke posed an ultimatum to the Prime Minister to have the recently seized money, more than $7 million, returned, or he would “mobilise the marish and the parish” to get the money back.

The PSA elections, in which Callender will be challenging Duke for the presidency, will be held on November 23.