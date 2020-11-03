Bovell Foundation marks World Diabetes Day

THE Bovell Cancer-Diabetes Foundation will mark its annual celebration of World Diabetes Day with a week of virtual events from today until November 7.

World Diabetes Day is annually observed on November 14 and its theme this year is The Nurse and Diabetes.

World Diabetes Day was created in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes, the federation's website said. It also became an official United Nations Day in 2006.

The foundation is an NGO created in honour of Mildred and Theophilus Bovell. The Tobago-based organisation’s mission is to enrich the “lives of people living with cancer and diabetes by providing resources and education.”

The week’s activities will feature information about the foundation, diabetes basics, eating healthier, weighing lighter, feet education, a virtual Diabetes in the Limelight Jamboree Day and a children’s story time. The 12th annual Limelight Jamboree is on November 7, from 4 pm, and will feature footcare and diabetes prevention. Interested people are asked to register.

The foundation has been offering modest grants to people living with cancer and diabetes to enhance their quality of life and seeks funding from local, regional and international organisations to do its work.

For more info: www.bovellcancerdiabetesfoundation.org or Facebook page.