Artists retell history with False Narratives

The Reopening of Killarney. Photo Courtesy Christine Anne Norton -

Artists Christine Anne Norton and Jonathan Creese are using their work to reinterpret some aspects of TT history.

In a joint exhibit at the Art Society of TT from November 4-7, False Narrative will offer their elucidation of the same theme from two different generational perspectives.

“We were all in lockdown and in a sense it made us all reflective,” 64-year-old Norton told Newsday of the inspiration behind the theme. This gave her time to think about some of the issues that influenced and shaped the history of TT.

“I would leave home and walk to the Queen’s Park Savannah and look at the beautiful heritage buildings and the renovations that took place. I’d ask myself, ‘What kind of history unfolded in reality from when they were built? Who are we? What is our identity? Is our history accurate?’”

She said her research led to a publication by historian Dr Bridget Bereton entitled Contesting the Past: Narratives of TT History, and one quote, in particular, stood out – “One can accept that all national narratives are cultural fictions and imaginary constructs, yet believe that not all have the same ‘truth value’.”

Norton said, “That was the immediate trigger for False Narratives. The paper goes on to say that because of the diversity of our society, perspectives would differ based on who is telling the story.

“I decided to tell my own story, to make a series of false narratives. It kind of gave me a license to be creative and make up my own story and tell my history as I would like it.”

Norton decided on a few snippets of history, tried to imagine what the people would have looked like then and put her own spin on how and what they did.

“One of my pieces, for example, is called The Reopening of Killarney (Stollmeyer's Castle). I imagined when it would have been opened for events, who would have been invited there, what type of music they would have played. Then I decided to reopen Killarney and invite who I wanted. I included the Creole Trinidadian dancing along with the Edwardians.” And to make it more lifelike, she used a QR (Quick Response) code on the name tag of the piece to add music. Attendees can easily use their phones to scan the code and play the music while viewing.

“I went back to the original of the song The Entertainer and encapsulated it in the QR code. But I didn’t want it to be limited to what was playing at the time, so I also used our very own Savannah Grass."

Norton’s 25 pieces are mixed media fine art print, with texturing and other imagery.

“My work is layered, and encourages people to stand in front of it and make their own story. I also like to add humour to some of my imagery.”

Creese told Newsday he looked at the theme from two standpoints – historical and interpretive.

“Historical in terms of old photos and postcards because they captured a time period that we don’t really speak about except in history classes. There is so much mystery, but at the same time we can also see how things have progressed.”

Additionally, he said he looked at the history but from the aspect of rewriting or interpreting a different way. He selected two major themes and incorporated them into some of his work – TT's Independence in 1962 and the last trip made by the train from San Fernando to Port of Spain.

“As it regards Independence, while we may be no longer under colonial rule, we have also lent ourselves to the masters of powers of the world – economic, social, etc. Western civilisation ideals has become a new type of colonialism,” he opined. While he said there is nothing wrong with embracing ideals from outside one’s culture, “introspection in ourselves is very important too.”

With the trains, he said, it is more of a nostalgic viewpoint.

“Someone my age, or even my mom, would have never seen these trains in action,” the 19-year-old said. “It’s almost like I’m holding it in reverence. It would have been quite an experience, which again, are things we don’t generally speak about.”

Creese will show 15 pieces using the print-making medium.

The exhibit can be viewed both physically and virtually from noon- 6 pm.

"Only five people will be allowed in the room at the time, all protocols observed. There will be no formal opening," Norton said of the physical viewing. She said she expects an intermittent flow of people and is hoping that people will be moved enough to buy some of the pieces.

"I enjoy sharing these stories with people, to make them look back on our history and see the diversity of it. I have my own opinions and they do too.

"It will be nice if they do more than look, though, because artists in TT are totally broke. It will be nice to get a little income."