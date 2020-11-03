Alleged Alicia's covid19 partygoers freed after police bungling

FLASHBACK: Some of the people who were arrested at Alicia’s Guest House in Cascade on April 10. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

Eleven people have been freed because of the failure of the police to prosecute them for allegedly breaching covid19 regulations in April.

And a 12th person, a Venezuelan woman, is expected to be discharged on Monday for the same reason.

Magistrate Sarah Da Silva on Monday dismissed the matters against the five Trinidadian men and six Venezuelans for want of prosecution by the police.

The five Trinidadian men are: Bruce Bowen and Dominic Suraj, both of Maraval; Christopher Wilson from Belmont; Collin Ramjohn from Point Cumana; and Marlon Hinds from Diego Martin.

The six Venezuelans are: Luz Marinavargas Ibarra, Dana Natacha Fuentes Mudarra, Gresel Gerardo Goncalez Gonzalez, Yulangi Del Carmen Prospertt Array, Luisneidis Marino and Mariangel Del Valle Lopez Ramos.

The 11 were among a group of 16 who were held during a police operation led by Commissioner Gary Griffith and the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), at Alicia’s Guest House in Cascade on April 10.

The trial of the 11 was expected to start on Monday at a virtual hearing, but when the matter was called, prosecutors asked for more time so that they could send their file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Police prosecutor Insp Rajesh Lall quoted section 15 of the Criminal Prosecution and Process police standing order to support the application for the adjournment.

Lall said because of the “novel nature of the matter” – it having been the first set of charges for breach of covid19 regulations – and because it was of great public importance, the police prosecution felt the matter should be ventilated with the assistance of the Office of the DPP.

Another prosecutor pointed out that when the 11 were arrested, the commissioner was at the scene with his team.

However, Da Silva reminded of previous extensions the court had given the police as she repeatedly asked what made the matter so important.

She said one of the main overriding objectives of the criminal procedure rules was that criminal cases must be dealt with justly, and the court had the duty to treat both the prosecution and defence fairly.

She also pointed out that although the charges had been laid since April, up to Monday the prosecution had failed to comply with the court’s directions, to submit its file to the DPP, or to provide disclosure of evidence to the defence – not even a summary of evidence, which is to be provided even before the first court hearing.

She said the court was not in a position to consider another adjournment, especially since the prosecution had given no reasonable explanation.

“It is incumbent on the prosecution to treat with matters of this nature, which they claim is of great public interest, with urgency,” she said.

She dismissed all 11 matters and freed the group, who were at their respective attorneys’ offices for the virtual hearing.

A 12th person, who was charged two days after the 11, is expected to be discharged on Monday, since the relevant documentation was not in the magistrate’s possession at the time of Monday’s hearing.

In submissions in opposition to the adjournment, attorneys Renuka Rambhajan – who represented the five Trinidadian men – and Seana Baboolal, who represented the Venezuelans – said they were appalled by the police request for another adjournment.

“This is not the way the wheels of justice are to turn. It has nothing to do with preference of police service.

“This matter engaged a great deal of media attention and this is the fifth time these accused have come before the court, willing to prove their innocence,” Rambhajan said.

She also said the reputations and character of her five clients were "blasphemed" and destroyed in public after the Police Commissioner issued a release on the alleged covid19 party bust, days before her clients were even formally charged, and videos of the raid were shared on police social media accounts.

Rambhajan said the police had a duty to be professional and act with dispatch, as she also reminded the magistrate the police standing orders did not bind the court, but were simply police procedure.

“Every time the matter is called, the police is coming up with different excuses. There has been no disclosure since April, not even a summary of the evidence they intended to lead,” she argued.

Baboolal argued that the police were again flouting the rules of the court, and both she and Rambhajan even pointed out that the complainant on record had previously said he was not even present when the 11 were arrested.

Speaking after the arrest of the group in April, Griffith warned that flouting the law would not be tolerated.

Less than 24 hours earlier, at a Ministry of Health media conference, he had warned party promoters against hosting covid19 "quarantine parties."

“If you did not hear, then you would feel. No more warnings. I have informants throughout the country, and we would turn up when these people least expect it. We anticipated this, as there are similar fools in other countries doing same,” the commissioner said after the Alicia’s Guest House bust.

SORT officers had gone to the guest house around 12.30 am, on information received from one of the commissioner’s informants.

Griffith said intelligence revealed that 50 businessmen had been planning to attend the party around 1 am, but a marked police vehicle had driven past the guest house earlier and may have rattled the promoters.

As a result, he said he and his team had to move in earlier than planned.

“They arrived at Alicia’s in unmarked vehicles and were able to find the 16 persons around the pool, displaying no form of social distancing, involving Spanish-speaking women conducting lewd dancing, and all breaching the regulations as it relates to more than five persons being assembled in the same area,” Griffith said.

At the time of their arrest, the group were alleged to have breached covid19 public health regulations against the gathering of more than five people at any time.

The Trinidadian men, except for Ramjohn, also challenged the legality of the covid19 regulations, in a High Court claim which was dismissed in September by Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh. They said they were doing charity work by cooking a meal for a group of Venezuelan friends in need.

Ramjohn, a fisherman, claimed he went to collect money for a car he had rented to a friend who worked at the guest house.

Boodoosingh did not analyse the men’s claims over their arrests but, in dismissing their legal challenge, held that the regulations were lawful, as they conformed with public health ordinances and were warranted because of the global coronavirus pandemic.