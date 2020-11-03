Ah we Tobago community

-

NICOLA CARRINGTON

“Take me back, to a time when we had real community love,

A time where doors were never locked,

And children would be roaming the gully side looking for mangoes to suck,

When man could beat their chest,

And brag and boast about their community is di best,

Without needing a knife, gun or, bullet proof vest,

As di pastor said 'It seems as though the love is bleeding out of the communities,'

Because yes, there is an increase of fear, crime and other social anomalies,

But we, yes, you and me as members of this here Tobago community, we can still work together to rebuild our community.”

(N Carrington)

A community is a group of people with diverse characteristics who are linked by social ties, share common perspective and engage in joint action in geographical locations or settings. Communities play a crucial and symbolic role in generating people's sense of belonging. The communities in Tobago have a history of strong community bonds, norms and customs. From timely traditions like len' hand and sou-sou, individuals in communities worked together as a collective to ensure the development of families.

The notion of community suggests positive aspects of society working together to improve individual well being through connecting with others. Owing to social and emotional ties, community members develop a degree of attachment, belonging and sense of identity. Love was the tool or the method utilised to strengthen bonds and transmit norms and customs in communities. Simple acts such as supervising neighbours’ children, sharing excess produce and checking in on the elderly, all depicted the level of support and love within the community. Every single act was symbolic, and without words community members were telling each other, "I am here for you."

Communities have changed and evolved and we embrace and applaud many of the physical changes, but the increase in social ills such as crime has intensified social discord and social disconnect. The idea of collective growth is no longer popular or practised by the majority. The individualist approach to life is widespread and over the years there has been heavy reliance on entities external to the communities to address and meet the internal needs of communities. This has resulted in reduced positive social and economic interactions among community members. More than ever there is a need for community work linked to values such as justice, respect, democracy, love and empowerment.

The problem of social and economic inequalities are amplifying the challenge of managing the rapid spread of covid19 globally. In Tobago, many creative community-led practices emerged in response to the covid19 lockdowns that reflect the core principles of intercultural dialogue. These range from the emergence of weekly salutes to healthcare workers, to online intra-community solidarity, individuals delivering grocery items to the needy, to checking in on elderly neighbours and others in need of support. Community members work together to ensure that the most vulnerable, namely the elderly and the less well-off are also supported and cared for, acts of altruism and care reportedly occur on a daily basis.

A priority of community work is ensuring that communities are healthy and thriving. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the characteristic of a healthy community is a clean and safe environment that meets everyone’s basic needs and promotes social harmony while actively involving everyone. Within this environment there is an understanding of the local health and environment issues, and health services are accessible and appropriate. Ideally, this community participates in identifying local solutions to local problems and community members have access to varied experiences, interaction and communication. Healthy communities also have a diverse and innovative economy where there is sustainable use of available resources for all. Additionally, historical and cultural heritage is promoted and celebrated.

Notable interventions that can support communities to thrive include:

● Community engagement: community members engaging in decision making on issues that directly impact their wellbeing. This can also help to build social networks and improve social cohesion among members.

● Volunteering: this has an impact on physical and mental health, as well as a sense of identity and purpose. It can also help people to build their social relationships and encourage people to continue to volunteer in their communities.

● Education/ skills training: learning can help people to build confidence, a sense of purpose and help people to progress.

● Music, arts and crafts activities can create the conditions for wellbeing. They have been found to have a positive effect on mental health, as well as helping some groups to improve their self-esteem, and others to share their experiences and feel a sense of purpose.

● Outdoor activities and exercise have been found to have an impact on mental health.

● Housing interventions can have a positive impact on physical health, mental health and housing stability.

● Employment support that helps people to find work through high-quality information and support, as well as working with employers and providing in-work support can help progression and retention.

● Funding in local areas can make a difference: investing in community development can affect relationships and connections outcomes.

● Respecting public health measures implemented by the Government to restrict community spread of covid19.

Eliminating the current health threat, as well as other social issues, requires more community solidarity, more intercultural dialogue and more equitable capacity-building within communities. Communities must have improved physical and mental health, education and learning, financial security, more meaningful activity/ work and close and supportive relationships to thrive. The community is anticipated to offer beneficial contributions to build a strong and vibrant society. Therefore to create a vibrant society we must promote a collective approach and work collaboratively to ensure that our communities are thriving.

Editor's note: Nicola Carrington, MSW, is a Senior Social Worker (East), Community Social Services Unit, Family Development Department, Division of Health Wellness and Family Development.