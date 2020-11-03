Abdulah tells government: Come clean on Patriotic rejection

David Abdulah

Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdulah has welcomed the Prime Minister’s appointment of an evaluation committee to re-examine the bid by Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd, which it rejected last week.

Dr Rowley set a November 30 deadline for all reviews of the company's proposal for the acquisition of the assets of the Guaracara refinery.

However, Abdulah said Government must come clean on why it rejected the bid by the company, which is owned by the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU).

OWTU president Ancel Roget, a director of Patriotic, had requested an independent evaluation on the basis that the ministerial team did not properly review the complex document.

In a webinar on the issue on Monday night, Abdulah pointed out, "Up to the middle of July, Government was saying it was ready to sign the agreement with the union. Of course, in that period there was election campaigning.

"What caused government to change its mind?”

Abdulah, who sat on several government-appointed committees to assess the former Petrotrin and make recommendations for its restructuring, said the company met all the criteria set out by government, contrary to what Energy Minister Franklin Khan said at a news conference last Saturday.

Khan said the company neglected to meet three key requirements: purchase-price financing, restart financing and the issue of first-priority lien on the assets.

Abdulah read several statements Finance Minister Colm Imbert made in Parliament on Patriotic’s proposal of a US$700 million payment on which government proposed a three-year moratorium.

Abdulah also accused the government of acting in bad faith by making public the rejection of the bid before informing Patriotic.

He said the union bent backwards to meet the "arbitrary" October 31 deadline, but government failed to meet the union and instead Khan chose a news conference to reject the bid.