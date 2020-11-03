50-year-old WASA pipeline delays Pt Fortin roadworks

WASA officials at the Point Fortin/Cap-de-Ville road in Point Fortin. Photo via Kennedy Richards Jr Facebook page. -

POINT Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr says he has been waiting for weeks for the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to remove a 50-year-old pipeline so that roadworks can continue.

Over the past two months, Richards and his councillors have been co-ordinating with the Ministry of Works to fix and/or repave bad roads. They include Country Road in Fanny Village and August-Joseph Trace in Gonzales.

One area residents had been complaining about for years is the Point Fortin to Cap-de-Ville main road.

But on October 16, Richards posted on Facebook that the ministry was doing “road patching” to “alleviate...the massive potholes that abide within Point Fortin,” until proper resurfacing could be done.

On October 26, he posted that he was “on the field” with WASA and the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and that repairs had started.

“This project starts from Richardson Street, opposite the Court straight to Hollywood Junction (initial phase).

“As MP, I want to thank you all for your patience and ask that you bear with us a while longer as we get this problem addressed to make way for restored roadways. This project is expected to take three months of the water line replacement, which would include the digging, removing, replacing and resurfacing altogether.”

He also told residents their water supply would not be affected during the process.

But on Tuesday, a disappointed Richards updated his constituents on the project in a Facebook video.

He reminded them, “WASA told the Ministry of Works two years ago not to resurface the entire roadway due to 50-year-old pipeline that needed to be changed. And they didn’t do it, and WASA didn’t change the pipelines either.”

But as the roads were about to be resurfaced, Richards said, WASA sent a letter saying to hold on, as it would begin work “very soon” on removing the pipeline. This was three weeks ago.

“It makes no sense to resurface and then WASA comes the day after and then dig it back up,” Richards explained.

He said he spoke with WASA again on Monday morning and was told work would begin that day. It never did.

“It’s going to take about two weeks just to start to cut and then the excavation will happen shortly after.”

He said he will continue trying to liaise with WASA.